Milton to Consider Changes to Memorials in Milton Memorial Park

MILTON, Del. - As the name suggests, Milton Memorial Park is full of memorials to honor loved ones from the community who have passed on and even some local organizations.
Typically the town does that by planting trees in their honor, but the town has reached a point where those trees are taking up a lot of space.
That's why a new program has been proposed. Several options are being considered but one is to engrave bricks.
Brendan Tharp who fishes in the park, said using bricks would kill two birds with one stone, "The brick idea is a great idea. I would say that it would be really nice if we could maybe rebuild the whole walkway with fresh new bricks and have the new donation brick as a part of it."
However Russell Knight said the bricks could see a lot of wear and tear as they're already constantly covered in goose droppings and become overgrown with grass, "Especially with the weather and everybody trafficking, it would kind of get dirty and everything else.. so I figure something like a memorial plaque, like a big wall or something.. it would be less space and easier to keep maintenance on."
The subject is expected to be discussed at tonight's Mayor and City Council meeting at 6:30 pm and if the idea does move forward, the Parks and Recreation Committee with be asked to submit a nonbinding recommendation by August.