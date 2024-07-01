Milton Town Hall

MILTON, Del. - Town Council voted Monday night to adopt a resolution to schedule a public hearing on a proposed change to a zoning ordinance.

If approved, the ordinance prohibits marijuana businesses in town limits. That includes cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities, as well as retail marijuana stores and smoking lounges.

William Crughlin thinks marijuana businesses in Milton are a bad idea.

"This is going to attract, the people who want to get high for whatever reason and I don't think it's a good idea for this neighborhood," Crughlin says. "It's a quiet neighborhood."

According to the resolution adopted Monday night, the public hearing will be held at the Milton Public Library on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. 

