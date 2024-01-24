MILTON, Del. - Property owners in Milton will be casting ballots in a referendum for water system improvements.
The vote will determine if the town can borrow money from the State of Delaware for critical infrastructure projects. More specifically, the town says the source of funding would be the State of Delaware Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The referendum includes plans for water main replacements, a water tower on Federal Street and water treatment facility improvements.
The election is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 at the Milton Fire Department, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Absentee ballots must be submitted by the time the polls close.
Voter registration requirements and proposed water main replacement locations can be found online at milton.delaware.gov.