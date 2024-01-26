MILTON, Del - Property owners in Milton will determine the town's ability to borrow money for water system upgrades town officials claim need to be made. A referendum vote is scheduled for Saturday, January 27th.
The town is targeting money for the following projects:
-Replacement under Carey Street, Walnut Street, Magnolia Street, Mill Street and Bay Avenue: $1,785,000
-Chandler Street Water Treatment Facility Improvements: $579,000
-Federal Street Water Tower: $3,850,000
It calls for borrowing money from the State of Delaware Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at an interest rate of 2% and a 20-year term.
In-person voting will take place at the Fire Station on 116 Front St. from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
To review the referendum and other related documents click here.