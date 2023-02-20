Milton Town Council Discusses Verizon Cell Phone Tower

MILTON, Del.- A Verizon cell phone tower is the subject if some controversy in Milton.
Milton town council is set to discuss a proposed 145-foot tower at a February 20th meeting.
Some people around town say cell phone service is bad, but others think its' proposed location of 210 Front Street would be a bad location, as it impacts the town's aesthetic.
Ginny Loveland said her cell phone service was so bad, she had to switch service providers.
"Initially we had Verizon service when we first moved here about five years ago, and didn't want to get a landline, and so our calls were dropped all the time. All the time," she said. "And for awhile we could stand by a certain window and get some service. But that's not what a cell phone should allow you to do, you should be able to walk around."
According to Milton's city manager, construction can't begin until the site plan is approved- which could take until April.