Milton Town Council gives approvals for The Granary housing development

MILTON, Del.- Milton town council has given its blessing to a massive housing development.
The development, called The Granary at Draper Farm, will quite literally change the landscape of Milton after town council's approval of the developer's record plan.
The development will bring around 1,200 homes on 450 acres of land. The first phase of construction, which was a part of the record plan that was approved Monday night, plans to bring 180 houses. This is all being built right off of Sand Hill road towards the outside of town.
The plans have been in the works for years now. During a March 19 meeting with Milton's Planning and Zoning commission, an engineer representing the developer told CoastTV they hope to start building the homes this spring.
There is no relation to CoastTV's parent company, Draper Media.