Milton Town Council Puts A Halt On All-Way Stops

MILTON, Del.- Intersections are the center of some debate in the town of Milton.
Milton's town council voted to not go ahead with converting the intersections of Chestnut and Atlantic streets and Federal and Mulberry streets into four-way stops.
The council did approve sidewalk and concrete improvements for the intersections in a compromise.
Neighbors today said speeding is a big issue, particularly at the Chestnut and Atlantic street intersections.
Gloria Miller has been living in Milton for over 60 years- and says adding san four way stop at Chestnut and Atlantic streets would make things safer.
"There's really a tremendous amount of speeding," she said. "That would slow them down because they'd have to stop it to go with the traffic."
But one of her neighbors, Michael Clark, isn't so sure about this proposed change.
"I see where it would be a benefit," he said. "But then I also am concerned about the fire department coming down the street, having to stop and then start up again."
According to Milton's mayor John Collier, if this proposal of all ways stops were to come back up again, it would need to come up through Milton's Streets and Sidewalks Committee.