Milton Town Council Reviews Cell Phone Tower Ordinance

Milton, Del.- Milton town council has tabled an ordinance that would set rules and regulations for future cell phone towers built in town limits.
The mayor says council members saw that parts of the current ordinance were not clear, and did not account for large towers.
This new tabled ordinance would clarify rules on safety and location for cell phone towers.
It comes as locals push back against a proposed Verzion wireless tower that currently does not have a set location, but is proposed for front street.
Some locals like Betty Kraft doesn't like the idea of new towers going up close to town.
"I miss the quietness and the personal beauty that was here before," she says.
But other locals like Gwen Saucier say that she needs a new tower for her cell phone.
"I have one bar, maybe two bars max on my cell phone," she says. "I even have dropped calls on my landline."
The Milton Planning and Zoning commission is now reviewing the revised ordinance.