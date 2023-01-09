MILTON, Del. -
McDonald's could soon be serving burgers and fries in Milton.
But opinions in the community are mixed on Ronald coming to town.
Milton Mayor John Collier says, "I'm not a fan of fast food so it really doesn't make a difference to me, but my grandchildren on the other hand are probably doing backflips at the idea of the McDonald's.
Barry Goodinson, a man who lives in Milton says, "I just think we deserve better. Milton deserves better than that."
Part of the public objection to the new restaurant is it's location. If it passes all the procedural hurdles, the new McDonald's would be located at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street in Milton Park Center Shopping Plaza.
Alan Benson of Milton says, "One of my big concerns is the only entrance is the entrance at the Food Lion. In the summer that's gonna be crazy."
"this is the entrance to our town we need to make it welcoming and let people know we are proud of it."
The town council says the planning and zoning commission will now review the preliminary site plan approval process.