Milton Town Council To Take Potential Action On Large Housing Development

MILTON, Del.- The Milton Town Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on The Granary housing development master plan Monday night.
The proposal includes over thirteen thousand homes--and pools, an amphitheater, a wellness center and more.
The Milton Planning and Zoning commission unanimously approved the master plans in a September meeting.
But locals that live in the nearby Diamond Overlook development have concerns about potential problems a housing development could bring.
Locals like Frank Martin has worries about the area overdeveloping.
"There is a general tendency here and throughout the rest of the country to develop farm land without a lot of input from the general population in the area," he said. "I'm pretty sure if you did a general survey of the people here, they would not agree of this."
But other locals like Chelsea King say that the development is a great thing for a growing community.
"Growth is always a positive thing at least in our little area," she said. "We are near the beaches, and I just don't think it's an unexpected thing."
If approved, the project is expected to take 20 to 25 years to complete. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the library.