Milton town council vote on lower speed limits ends in a tie

MILTON, Del.- Speed limits on multiple side streets in Milton will stay they way they are for the time being.
Town council looked to lower the speed limits to 15 mph on multiple side streets such as Broad street and Collins street, but ended in a tie due to one council member being absent.
Streets on the list of discussion included:
- Collins Street
- Walnut Street
- Mill Street
- Prettyman Street
- Parker Street
- Tilney Street
- Clifton Street
- Reed Street
- Broad Street
Some of these streets already have speed limits of 15 mph, but stretches of these roads are 25 mph on the books.
According to Councilman Scotty Edler, this move is to make speeds more consistent around town.
"If you look at Reed Street, which is behind me, this stretch that we're standing on right now is technically on the books at 25 miles an hour," he said. "The rest of the block is 15. And so what this would have done is it would have lowered the entire street to 15 miles an hour so that it would be consistent the entire run of the street."
Edler said that while this ordinance did not pass at the July 3 meeting, he did mention that discussions may come up again in the future with a full council.