Milton Turns 12 Crosswalks into Art

MILTON, Del. - Milton is turning some crosswalks around town into art.
The town was given a grant from AARP to pay for 12 crosswalks to be changed to murals as apart of a beautification project.
The project is not only nice to look at but is supposed to help with pedestrian safety. Studies have shown art on crosswalks cause drivers to slow down and pay attention.
One local Hunter Willis said he thinks the crosswalks are a great thing for Milton, "I think it's a wonderful way to show our community spirit or pride in our hometown," Willis said.
While Milton Councilwoman, Randi Meredith, who spear headed this crosswalk project said, "A way to get more people walking in town, this is a really small town," Meredith said.
"You don't have to drive everywhere and if you can walk we want to give you a reason to get out and move around through the town and meet your neighbors," she said.
One local student artist, Jeshua Ruch who helped design one of the crosswalks said the benefit of bringing more art to Milton is something they couldn't pass up,
"It's just brightens up the area. I feel I always like welcome new art pieces to be public areas. It's really fun," Ruch said.
"I was excited to get to have my design here in the town like that," he said.
The artists have until May 31 to complete all 12 crosswalks but they hope to be done by the end of April.