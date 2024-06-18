MILTON, Del. - The Milton Village apartments were recently approved by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Final Site Plan for the apartments was approved. The plan includes 10 apartment buildings which will hold a total of 296 apartment units, a community clubhouse and pool, 60 garages for residential use, parking, landscaping, a multi-modal path and stormwater management.
However, the Delaware Department of Transportation has not granted permission for entrance construction.
According to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, a pre-construction meeting, a copy of the recorded site plan consistent with DelDOT's standards, three copies of the approved entrance plan, completed permit applications, executed agreements, a cost estimate and a letter stating the source of materials will be required before construction can start.