Milton's latest tax hike concerns property owners

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council recently approved the budget for 2024, including an increase in property taxes by 9 percent.
The tax increase means that property owners will pay about three cents more per $100. For example, for a $400,000 house, that's almost $100 more a year.
This raise will contribute to capital project items like new police cars, but is ultimately to cover services already provided by the town.
"This is just a budget to continue to operate the town in the fashion that citizens have become accustomed to and much like everybody else that lives in town, we've all had to deal with inflation and so on and so forth." said Mayor John Collier.
However Helen Camenisch has lived in Milton her entire life. As a retiree in the small town, she said a change like this will be difficult especially after a 17 percent increase just last year,
"A lot of people are in the same boat as I am. They're on fixed incomes and retirees and it's a hardship for people - 17 seemed like a jump and we thought 'Well just do it now and we won't have to worry about it later' then this year it's 9 more percent. We just wonder what it's going to be next year and down the road."
Other property owners are willing to pay the price now, but look forward to more in return like a dog park or improvement to sidewalks.
"If there are future increases, we're talking more about specific amenity additions rather than having to continue to fund our cost structure as it exists." said Rachael Preston who also lives in Milton.
This tax jump will go into affect starting January 2024.
Milford real estate tax bills are due on the September 29. The 2024 tax bills include a 10.8 percent increase over the 2023 tax rate. Over 8 percent of this increase will contribute to funding for the new police department.
A similar tax increase will also occur next September and the remaining 2 percent of the tax increase will be used to reduce the city’s reliance on Realty Transfer Taxes (RTT). This year’s adjustment is the third of five planned adjustments.
Lewes' budget year begins April 1. They're in the process of beginning the budget now, but budgets won't be discussed until February.