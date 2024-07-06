MILTON, DE - The Town of Milton has a new piece of equipment to help keep Milton Memorial Park clean. On Wednesday, at the most recent Sounds of Summer event, Councilman Scotty L. Edler helped unveil what he called the Towns new "goose poop pooper scooper."
A delightful-looking piece of equipment called a Tow and Collect machine can be hauled behind an ATV, 4-wheeler, or truck. The little red tow behind has brushes that help scoop poop, in the case of Milton Memorial Park, goose poop, and then deposits the droppings in the black bucket on the back.
The new piece of equipment was donated to the town by the Milton Community Foundation. The goal of this donation is to help Milton keep their park cleaner for everyone who lives in and visits the town to enjoy.