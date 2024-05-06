MILTON, Del- An intersection that can be seen as confusing in Milton may be getting changed if action takes place Monday night at the Town Council meeting. On the table is a request to DELDOT to install stop signs on Chestnut St. where it intersects with Atlantic St. Just east of this point, Atlantic becomes Cave Neck Rd.
Currently, traffic moving east and west on Atlantic has a stop sign, but the Chestnut St. traffic does not. Drivers who stop at Atlantic may think those on Chestnut have the same requirement and could pull into oncoming traffic. While drivers on Chestnut are often seen slowing at the intersection, concerned those on Atlantic will pull their vehicle in front of them.
It is a traffic issue that has been debated for over a year. In 2023, Milton's Town Council did not ratify a 4-way stop plan. Subsequent feedback has led Council to consider asking DNREC to make this change to the intersection. Council says if the request moves forward Monday night, it would like the work completed by the end of May. Click here for Milton's official timeline of this process and request.