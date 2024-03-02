Milton's town council remains unchanged after recent election

MILTON, Del. - The Milton town council election was held on Saturday, March 2nd from 8:00AM to 6:00PM at the Milton Fire Station. The election concluded with familiar results. The council will not see new members as incumbents Lee Revis-Plank and Frederick Harvey secured their seats.
In the election, town members voted for their preferred candidates among three contenders for two council positions. According to the town, Lee Revis-Plank, the current vice mayor, received the highest number of votes at 305. Close behind, Frederick Harvey garnered 275 votes to claim the second seat. Harvey's re-election comes after his initial appointment to the council in 2022.