Minimum Wage in Maryland Could Be Going Up Sooner Than Expected

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The General Assembly might be changing the minimum wage in Maryland to $15 two years faster than expected.
Originally Senate Bill 81 was supposed to raise the minimum wage from $13.25 to $15 by 2025. The bill would raise the minimum wage by a dollar every year until it reached $15.
The Fair Wage Act of 2023 will speed up that timeline by changing the minimum wage to $15 by Oct 2023.
The speed up in minimum wages is cited to have been caused by the raise in the cost of living.
Some restaurants like Bull on the Beach don't see the rise so soon as much of an inconvenience, General Manager Steven Weisenberg said, "The fact that they're trying to push it forward faster, I don't think it's that big of a deal, just because the way the market is right now, Weisenberg said.
"I feel like 15 is the bare minimum to start at for employees," he said.
But some like Sid Zweigbaum who owns the Bayside Skillet said he doesn't agree with the direction this new bill is going toward, "I personally think the timeline they had it on was was more appropriate action than to just speed up that timeline," Zweigbaum said.
"But to make a flatline where a 14 year old and a 30 year old and a 40 year old, are required to walk in the door and get the same, I just don't think makes sense because they don't have the same needs," he said.
While others in the service industry like Christine Brous think the time to raise the minimum wage is now, "I think it's definitely something they should speed up because with the cost of living, you can't rent down here in Ocean City and make $15 an hour," Brous said.
There wouldn't be another increase in minimum wage until July of 2025 and that would be dependent on inflation.