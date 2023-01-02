Minimum Wage Rises In Maryland And Delaware

DELAWARE, MARYLAND- As of this new year, Delaware's minimum wage is now $11.75.
Maryland's minimum wage is now $13.25. It is set to go up again in 2024 and 2025.
But some business owners worry about the future of their business as the wage goes up to 15 dollars an hour in the First State by 2025. Kim Neff owns Bethany Surf Shop and worries about how it will change small businesses like her's.
"I don't know how long it can sustain all these raises, and once we hit the fifteen dollar an hour max, then what?" She said. "Is it going to keep going up?"
But Andrew Best with Best's Ace Hardware sees some good things potentially coming out of the change.
"Any time anybody has any more money in their pocket, it's not gonna hurt," he said. "I think that's a potential positive that I hope everybody can experience."
Maryland's minimum wage will rise to 14 dollars an hour the first day of 2024.