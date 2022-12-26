Minimum Wage Scheduled To Raise In Delaware And Maryland On January 1st

DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Minimum wage in Delaware and Maryland is scheduled to go up on January 1st.
In Delaware, the wage will go up to $11.75. In Maryland, the wage is set to go up to $13.25.
In 2024, Delaware's minimum wage will rise to $13.25 in 2024 and $15.00 in 2025. Maryland's will go up to $14.00 in 2024. Delaware's current minimum wage is $10.50.
Joseph Guerra works at Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli in Rehoboth Beach, and likes the idea of raising the minimum wage.
"I'm happy for the people who wanna make more money.," he said. "It's a big change."
But business owner Michiko Seto says small business owners like herself won't be able to afford hiring seasonal help at a higher price.
"We are in a seasonal tourist area," she said. "We generally tend to hire younger people and there's a point where its not going to be worth out time to hire a younger person if the wage gets too high."
Seto says she may have to raise prices on some products.