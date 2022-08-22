REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says they responded to a car accident involving 2 cars early Sunday morning at the intersection of Shuttle Rd. and Country. Rd in Rehoboth Beach.
The Fire Company says that when they arrived on the scene, they discovered a minivan flipped on to its side against a tree, a house, and sedan with heavy damage to the front. They say they say that everyone inside was able to get out, with three of them taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.
According to the Fire Company, they stabilized the vehicles and were on the scene for around 45 minutes. They say DSP is investigating.