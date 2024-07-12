HURLOCK, Md. - A grease fire caused significant damage to a home in Hurlock and left a minor with severe burns on Thursday afternoon.
At about 4:37 p.m., the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 503 South Main Street. The fire, which originated on the stove top in the kitchen, resulted in a one-story, house sustaining an estimated $5,000 in structural damage and $1,000 in contents loss, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The minor suffered third-degree burns on approximately 10 percent of their body. Eight firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Maryland State Police Aviation flew the minor to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment. No arrests were made, and the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.