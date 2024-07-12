Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, including the following counties, Kent and Sussex and northeast Maryland, including the following counties, Caroline and Talbot. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 351 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Easton, Denton, Federalsburg, Trappe, Preston, Harmony, Agner, Matthews, Griffin, Tanyard, Choptank and Smithville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&