SNOW HILL, Md. — An ongoing battle to put out a grain bin fire continues in Snow Hill.
According to Worcester County Government, people may have heard a loud pop and seen steam released from the top of a grain bin at the Tyson Snow Hill Feed Mill on Saturday afternoon. A statement says pressure from steam and combustion gases caused sealed roof vents to release. Tarps used to seal the vents inflated, popped, and broke free. With the exception of one piece of lightweight tarp material carried by the wind, all debris was contained within the established safety zone on-site.
The government says emergency personnel from Worcester County and the Snow Hill Fire Department were present during the event. In the afternoon, crews began working with the smoking piles of corn removed from the structure to extinguish hot spots and reduce smoke in the community. This process is slow and ongoing, involving Tyson officials, the Fire Department, and county staff.
"We are continuing to monitor a fire inside a silo at our Snow Hill, Maryland feed mill," said a spokesman from Tyson. "During our efforts to safely extinguish the fire and remove corn from the silo, a minor explosion occurred. No one was injured. We are working closely with the local fire department and an on-site grain recovery team to ensure the safety of the community and to address the issue."
For roughly a week, the fire has continued to burn, and locals have smelled it. A Tyson spokesperson says that's likely to continue as they remove the grain.