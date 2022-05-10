LAUREL, Del.-- A juvenile was hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Laurel Monday night, according to police.
Laurel Police Department said officials arrived at the Holly Brook Apartment Complex at around 10 p.m. after receiving a complaint of possible shots being fired.
A juvenile male victim sustained numerous gun shot wounds by an unknown suspect, police said.
The victim received life-saving measures by officers at the scene until EMS arrived to transport him to Tidal Health Emergency, authorities said.
This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244, attention Detective Lieutenant Tyler Bryan or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.