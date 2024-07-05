OCEAN PINES, Md. - Two teenagers were arrested early Friday morning for vandalism and attempted car thefts in Ocean Pines.
At about 3:30 a.m., an Ocean Pines police officer responded to a report of a car break-in on Garrett Drive. A car's alarm had been activated, prompting the person living there to discover a smashed side window and an open door.
Upon arrival, the officer said they observed two suspects, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Ocean Pines and a 14-year-old male from Harrisonburg, Virginia. Police said the suspects fled into the woods, and the officer pursued on foot, requesting assistance from allied law enforcement.
With the help of the Maryland State Police, the Worcester Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 unit from the Pocomoke City Police, the minors were located. The investigation revealed two additional victims on Falconbridge Road and Fantail Court, where Kias had been similarly vandalized and broken into. The teenagers were attempting to steal the cars, and they are also believed to be responsible for a similar incident on July 3.
Both suspects were transported to the Ocean Pines police station, where their families were contacted and the investigation continued. The minors were released pending further action by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
As previously reported by CoastTV, car break-ins had also been reported late June near St. Martin's Lane and Windjammer Road. These events have not been confirmed as connected incidents.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who may have been a victim is urged to contact the Ocean Pines Police Department.