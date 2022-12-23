DELAWARE - Reenactments of the Miracle on 34th Street are returning to Delaware County Courthouses.
Family Court Judge James McGiffin is played Santa and retired Judge M. Jane Brady is reprising her role as the defense attorney, which she has done every year since 2004.
On top of that, actual judges – Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz, retired Superior Court Judge William L. Witham, Jr., Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden and Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell will take turns in the role of judge. Court staff and other members of the Delaware Bar will fill out the rest of the cast.
The story tells of a trial to find out whether or not the defendant is actually Santa, complete with the defense, the prosecution, witnesses and judges.
Said prosecution on their case against the allegedly fake Santa "This is merely a kind old man who goes to malls and makes children happy, but he's not the real Santa."
A psychiatrist, who took to the stand, had this to say about the defendant: "I think anyone that believes that they're really Santa Claus is certainly gonna screw loose."
At the end of the performance, letters to Santa persuaded the judge that it was the real Santa there in their courtroom, putting joy on the faces of kids in attendance. Said Santa on the result of the trial:
"I didn't want to be put away on Christmas Eve, because I have a lot of work to do on Christmas. So I'm very happy with the result."
And so too are all the good boys and girls all around the world, waiting for a visit from one Mr. Santa Clause.