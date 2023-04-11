Mispillion Bridge Closure Delayed

MILFORD, Del. - Driving over the Mispillion Bridge will take longer than expected as construction crews run into more structural problems.
Repair work on the Mispillion Bridge was supposed to take 90 days to finish, but instead of completing the job in early May as planned, the new target is June.
The closure of this portion of Rehoboth Boulevard is pushing drivers onto Route One to avoid it and that has locals like Ikea Dunbar frustrated, "You got to think you got your travelers going to the beach, those people going to the beach, and that beach traffic is no joke! So yeah it's going to be intense, especially for people who live here."
According to DelDOT, the bridge has suffered more damage than originally thought, meaning it's going to take more work and time to recalibrate the part that allows the bridge to open and close.
On top of this, custom parts for the bridge are running late due to supply chain issues.
Repairs began to the Mispillion Bridge after two trucks had driven through the bridge that were too tall and destroyed the ceiling.
Others would rather construction take its time, "So if it takes longer, then it's going to be better. You have to do what you have to do, I guess." said Sharon Rothermel.