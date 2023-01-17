Mispillion Bridge Damaged Again

MILFORD, Del. - Not one, but two drivers have caused damage to the Mispillion Bridge. DelDOT says harm like this is slowing down the agency's plans to make the bridge, which many cars drive on and boats go under, fully operational again soon.
"We've been assessing that new damage and determining what additional work is going to be needed as we were already in the process of planning for the larger repair project from the previous incident that happened so we're moving forward with making the repairs." said C.R. McLeod, with DelDOT.
The bridge's ability to hold cars was not impacted by this damage, but it does delay the repairs of the draw part for boaters.
Don Starliper who works at cedar creek marina says that some boats are eager to have the draw bridge working again, "Oh anyone who's crabbing the top of the river, it would definitely be a benefit." and those who need a tune up, "Boats going into the shipyard area which would probably be more repairs." said Starliper.
But once repairs are underway, the bridge will need to be closed to car traffic.
"We know that this is a route that many people do use on a daily basis so we want to limit the amount of time it is closed." said McLeod.
A project working to get everyone on the move.
There are no set date yet for when repairs are expected to begin. DelDOT is hopeful to have the project finished by the end of the year.