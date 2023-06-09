MILFORD, Del. - Repairs on the Mispillion Bridge are expected to be completed in July, according to the City of Milford.
The city says corrosion to multiple parts of the bridge was discovered and those areas were cleaned and painted. During reinstallation of multiple bridge parts, officials discovered that additional machining work was needed to ensure that the bridge's shafts and gears would operate properly.
Repairs began after two trucks that were too tall drove through the bridge and destroyed its ceiling. Repairs were originally expected to take about 90 days but were delayed previously from early May to June because more damage occurred than initially thought and also because of supply chain issues. With July now projected as the completion date, the city says it will provide another update as work progresses.