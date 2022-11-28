DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The body of a missing 60-year-old man was found Sunday morning after he did not return home from a fishing trip.
Family of the man, Frank Stewart, notified the Coast Guard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night that he had not returned. Crews including the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Talbot County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association searched for him.
Stewart's body was recovered Sunday morning in the Choptank River. According to the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, he was identified by a medical examiner around 10:50 a.m. and transported by a Maryland National Resources Police helicopter.
His boat was previously located aground and still running. There were no reports of pollution to the area or damage to the vessel.
The investigation surrounding this incident is ongoing.