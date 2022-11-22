NEW YORK- An emerald ring over 5 carats. It was part of the treasure from the Nuestra Señora de Atocha shipwreck nearly 400 years ago. The late Frank Perdue, CEO of Perdue Farms, proposed to his wife Mitzi with it in the 1980's. Now, the ring is helping save lives.
Mitzi Perdue has spent the last few years bringing awareness to human crises and humanitarian efforts across the world. Most recently, the crisis in Ukraine.
"I was there for five days, seeing things that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Including just falling in love with the Ukrainian people and their strength and their courage...Besides motherhood and marriage it was the most moving thing that's happened to me," said Perdue.
She knew she wanted to help in a big way. She is auctioning her historic engagement ring with Sotheby's, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Sotheby's estimates it will auction for 50-70,000 dollars.
The ring goes to auction December 7. Even if you don't have tens of thousands of dollars for auction, you can help Mitzi's mission. All the proceeds from her new book "Relentless: Mark Victor Hansen" will go towards her cause.