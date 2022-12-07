NEW YORK - Today, December 7th, Mitzi Perdue, wife of the late CEO of Perdue Farms Frank Perdue, is auctioning off her engagement ring to support Ukraine.
The over 5-carat emerald ring was part of the treasure from the Nuestra Señora de Atocha shipwreck that took place almost 400 years ago.
Mitzi has spend the last few years bringing attention and awareness to human crises and humanitarian efforts all over the world, and most recently, her sights have been set on the crisis in Ukraine.
"I was there for five days, seeing things that will stay with me for the rest of my life," said Perdue, "Including just falling in love with the Ukrainian people and their strength and their courage...Besides motherhood and marriage it was the most moving thing that's happened to me."
According to Sotheby's, they expect the ring to auction for $50,000-70,000.
The live auction begins 2 p.m. EST.
Mitzi also says that all proceeds from her new book, "Relentless: Mark Victor Hansen", will also go towards the cause.