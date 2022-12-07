NEW YORK - Mitzi Perdue auctioned off her engagement ring on Wednesday to support humanitarian issues that have risen in Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
Mitzi Perdue is the wife of the late CEO of Perdue Farms, Frank Perdue. WRDE previously reported on this story when the auction was announced.
The emerald ring weighs over five carats and was part of the treasure from the Nuestra Señora de Atocha shipwreck that took place almost 400 years ago.
Mitzi has spent the last few years bringing attention and awareness to human crises and humanitarian efforts all over the world, and most recently, her sights have been set on the crisis in Ukraine.
"I was there for five days, seeing things that will stay with me for the rest of my life," said Perdue, "Including just falling in love with the Ukrainian people and their strength and their courage... Besides motherhood and marriage it was the most moving thing that's happened to me."
According to Sotheby's, they expected the ring to auction for $50,000-70,000. The live auction began at 2 p.m. EST.
The auction is now closed with the winning bid amounting to just under $1.2 million.
Mitzi also says that all proceeds from her new book, "Relentless: Mark Victor Hansen," will also go towards the cause.