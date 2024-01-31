Mixed feelings expressed over new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Station design

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Headquarters has been a heavily debated topic. Originally, construction on the building was supposed to begin after Labor Day in September 2023, but demolition on the old building did not even start until Monday, Jan. 29.
Plans show the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Station will be a two story building, equipped with state of the art facilities for both the patrol and the visitors. The modern building is a concern for some people in Rehoboth Beach.
"I would like the preserve some of the old charm of Rehoboth, it has changed a lot, I understand progress, but it is important to integrate tradition with new progress and try to maintain some of the old character of small charming Rehoboth Beach," explained Karen Gallivan.
Other Rehoboth Beach Locals believe the new station will be an excellent way to spruce up the boardwalk.
"The designs for that new building look pretty spectacular, and some of that area right there is starting to look a little bit aged, so it's probably time for a change, and change is good," said Jim O'Leary.
Until the station is complete, the city says the beach patrol will operate out of a trailer in the downtown area.