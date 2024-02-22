Mixed feelings over Rehoboth Beach hourly parking rate increase

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- Parking in Rehoboth Beach is now more expensive, costing $4 an hour. The increase from $3 to $4 is causing different reactions among those who go to the beach and live in the area. The city explained that the extra money from parking fees is needed for city projects and to give employees better benefits.
Paul Chaney, who visits Rehoboth Beach during the offseason, but not during the summer because of the parking, worries the decision will hurt the area.
Chaney said, "I think it's terrible, you're going to hurt the businesses here and they're trying to get back what they lost during COVID so I think it's terrible."
However, Michael Adcock, who visits a few times a year, doesn't think the increase is too bad.
"It's a pretty reasonable increase compared to a lot of other things, so I mean anyone going to the grocery store can tell you that," explained Adcock.
Maggie Shaw, a local to the area, understands prices need to go up sometimes but hopes the city keeps visitors in mind when making these decisions.
"I'd hate to see people not come because it got too expensive and go elsewhere, so Rehoboth needs to remain inviting to all, and hopefully they are looking at that when they do raise the prices of parking and stuff like that," said Shaw.
The city says parking costs went up approximately 30% across the board.