DELAWARE - Delaware State Parks has announced a new Youth Art Contest to draw attention to environmental protection and stewardship. The contest's theme is the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on Earth's ecosystems. To get the point across Delaware State Parks are encouraging participating artists to craft what they call "mixed-media monsters or creatures" using upcycled materials.
Contest Details:
- Timeline: Registration opens immediately, with submissions accepted until April 30th. Public voting commences on May 16th and ends on May 30th, with winners announced on June 5th.
- Age Categories: The contest is open to individuals aged 3-18, with four age groups designated for fair competition. A single winner will be selected from each category.
- Awards & Recognition: Winners will be awarded a spring adventure pack valued at $100, comprising nature-inspired gear, park merchandise, a 2024 Annual Pass, and tickets to Fort Delaware State Park. Additionally, all participants' artwork will be showcased in a virtual gallery for public viewing and appreciation.
How to Participate: Visit Delaware State Parks' official website to register and submit your monstrous masterpiece.