Mixed opinions over possible Milford and Slaughter Beach pathway

MILFORD AND SLAUGHTER, Del. - Milford and Slaughter Beach are working together to connect the two communities more safely and easily. Currently, the two areas are separated by busy Route 1, and walking or riding a bike across the highway could be very dangerous. Back in May 2023, Milford and Slaughter Beach received a grant from the Federal Department of Transportation to support the design.
Slaughter Beach Mayor, Bob Wood told CoastTV the project would be a great way to highlight the hidden charms of Slaughter Beach and support the growing economy of Milford.
Bill Gryska, who often visits Slaughter Beach is in favor of the project.
"Safety is the most important thing because who wants to ride a bike along Route 1 since you've got cars cutting across the traffic, and you definitely want a place where you can ride safely especially if you have children with you," said Gryska.
Beth Yost, who has lived in Slaughter Beach for 15 years, says in order to attract more people to the town, first the beach needs to be taken care of.
"It has to start with the beach, I mean that's the whole point, its the beach, and if you can't get to it or there's no beach during certain times of the day, I don't see the point of doing anything else," said Yost.
The town and the city says it is currently working with the University of Delaware Grant Assistance Program team to complete the application to hopefully receive funds to build the path.