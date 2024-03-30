SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) gears up for the commencement of its third season of the DMV on the Go trailer, bringing essential motor vehicle services directly to neighborhoods across the state.
Scheduled to roll out on Monday, April 1, 2024, the DMV on the Go trailer will introduce a modified itinerary this season, expanding its reach to the Milton CHEER Center on Tuesdays. This strategic adjustment aims to cater to the increasing demand for DMV services in southern Delaware, particularly in Sussex County.
Amy Anthony, Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, expressed enthusiasm for the program's continued success.
"Customers really appreciate its accessibility, reduced wait times, and the multitude of services we can offer from a 45’ trailer," he said. "The feedback from our first two seasons has been overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait to kick off our third."
Since its inception in April 2021, the DMV on the Go trailer has garnered popularity, particularly in Sussex County, where it has served over 1,600 customers last year alone. Equipped with four fully functional workstations, the trailer facilitates various transactions, including registration renewals, driver's license services, and title work.
Despite its convenience, certain DMV services such as inspections and road exams remain exclusive to traditional DMV locations. Additionally, uninsured motorist assistance and in-person driver improvement programs necessitate visits to designated DMV branches.
The DMV on the Go trailer operates from April 1 through October 31, 2024, at the following locations and times:
- **Mondays**: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
DART’s Lewes Transit Center
17616 Coastal Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
- **Tuesdays**: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Milton CHEER Center
24855 Broadkill Road
Milton, DE 19968
- **Thursdays**: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Big Lots Plaza
820 Norman Eskridge Highway
Seaford, DE 19973
Drivers are encouraged to consult the full DMV on the Go schedule for additional details.