LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles kicks off its second DMV On the Go season with the addition of a third location in Lewes.
Starting Monday, May 22, the Lewes Transit Center will house a 45-foot trailer every Monday through Halloween from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. except for holidays.
"We're excited the public is embracing DMV On the Go, but equally as excited knowing it's connecting our customers to the services they need," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "They are getting in, getting out, and not having to drive a long distance to a DMV."
The trailer began operations last April. It has four fully-functional workstations and can perform the majority of traditional services that would normally require drivers to go to a physical DMV location in Georgetown, Dover, or elsewhere in the state. The main exceptions to mobile services are inspections, road exams, in-person driver improvement, and assistance for the uninsured.
The DMV says that the trailer is ADA-accessible and comes with a wheelchair lift. It also has an awning for patrons in bad weather.
The trailer helped over 1,200 customers complete tasks like renewing registrations and licenses and completing titles in its first year.
"The addition of a second Sussex County location at the Lewes Transit Center will really help those living at the beach, especially as summer approaches," said Jana Simpler, director of the Delaware DMV. "Now every Monday, instead of driving to Georgetown, customers in need of the DMV can just come see us in Lewes."
In addition to the new Lewes location, the trailer can be found in the Big Lots plaza in Seaford on Thursdays from 10 to 2. A New Castle County location will soon be added.