NEWARK, Del.– With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first one is scheduled for Monday, March 14, starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency)