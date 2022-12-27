Eden, MD - A mobile home fire left two dogs and three cats dead, this past Sunday night. In addition, forty-thousand dollars in losses were reported by the Office of The State Fire Marshall.
Fruitland Volunteer firefighters responded to the home shortly after 6pm. Upon arrival, twenty firefighters were reported to have extinguished the fire in twenty minutes.
It was discovered that the fire's cause was accidental, and due to an electric receptacle failure. Fortunately, the homeowners were unharmed; however, as stated above, two dogs and three cats died in the fire.
No smoke alarm was installed at the property.