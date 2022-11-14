REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshals’ office is investigating after a mobile home in Love Creek Park burned up Sunday afternoon.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says it responded to a fully involved mobile home fire on November 13th at around 2:30pm in the community off of Route 24 just west of Rehoboth Beach.
Fire crews from Lewes and Indian River were also on scene. Firefighters say it took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and another hour to clean up the scene.
No injuries were reported. A cause has not been reported at this time.