LEWES - Del. - A new fare structure for the Cape-May Lewes Ferry voted on by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) earlier this year is on deck to begin Friday. That includes a $2 fuel surcharge for passengers bringing a vehicle on board.
April 1 marks the first day of the ferry's in-season, as well the fare changes.
The fuel surcharge is meant to offset high oil prices. DRBA says it could change and even disappear month-to-month, depending on oil prices. They will re-assess the surcharge on the 15th of each month, with any changes taking effect on the first of the following month.
Some ferry travelers say the surcharge is understandable and worthwhile.
"If President Biden begins to do with 1 million {gallons} barrels of oil from our fields, let's hope this is only a one month surcharge," said Bob Geismar of New Jersey. "But if it doesn't, it's still worth it. It's still worth it saves you an hour and a half of driving," said Marie Geismar.
Others say that while the increase could make a difference for some people, it's worth it for them.
"The cost with the old prices was kind of cutting it close, when you think about the gas and the amount of time, so a couple of dollars does make a difference," said Tyler Valliant of Bethany Beach." I don't know if commuters are having to make that decision. That might make it tough for some people. But we really enjoy the ferry, it's really nice to be able to sit down, have a drink, and have a snack. But we like the ferry, so I say it's worth it."
A $10 no-show fee will be implemented this season, as well as a $1 increase in the reservation cancellation fee.
There will be some discounted prices, too. The "Blue and Red" discount program will be made permanent, offering $2 off fare for first responders. The in-season child rate will be reduced by $1.
Scooters are now considered a new fare category, and will be charged half the price as 2-wheel motorbikes.
Based on customer feedback, DRBA is also implementing a rewards program for frequent ferry travelers.
The fuel surcharge will only apply to vehicle fare. Prices for foot passengers will remain the same. Passengers will be notified of surcharges at ticket windows and when purchasing tickets online.
More information and frequently asked questions about the fuel surcharge is on the Cape-May Lewes Ferry website.