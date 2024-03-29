OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) is questioning its Racquet Sports Advisory Committee after initial concerns of mold at the racquet center turned up empty.
According to OPA, the Racquet Sports Advisory Committee suggested there was potential mold/mildew hidden behind the walls. OPA says some claims went so far as to say it was causing illness among employees and even contributing to resignations.
But after temporarily closing the facility for a comprehensive inspection, the association says no mold was found on first glance. After a more in-depth examination behind walls and under carpeting, as well as air quality testing, OPA says minor discoloration was observed. OPA says no presence of mold or any other hazardous conditions were found.
According to a statement from OPA, the entire process has sparked questions regarding the RSAC's handling of the matter and their interactions with County officials without proper authorization.
"We are deeply concerned that, as to matters raised publicly by the RSAC in the March Board meeting, the committee was less than thorough in its own vetting of the purported mold concerns and may have made public assertions in that regard for purposes other than the performance of the committee’s legitimate role," the statement reads.
The Board announced plans to convene soon to discuss the appropriate course of action in response to these developments.