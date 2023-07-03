CRISFIELD, Md. - A fire that took place at a vacant two-story home in Crisfield Monday morning has been determined to be arson, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
According to the fire marshal, the Crisfield fire department responded to the Locust Street home at around 5 a.m., finding fire coming out of the back of the home. They say it took 30 firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control.
Because of the home's vacancy, they say there was no evidence of smoke alarms or a sprinkler system inside.
After an investigation, the fire marshal says they determined the cause of the fire to be arson, inside on the first floor. They say the owner of the home is Floyd Pugh.
The fire marshal says that this is the third vacant house fire in Crisfield since October 2022, with one on October 9 and another on October 12. They are asking for the public's help in figuring out who is responsible.
Anyone with any information regarding any of these fires is asked to reach out to local law enforcement (Crisfield PD, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police-Princess Anne) or contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal directly at 410-713-3780. After hours, Deputy State Fire Marshals can be reached by calling 410-517-3680.