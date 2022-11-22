MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are investigating a shooting that took place in Millsboro Monday night.
According to DSP, around 8:45 Monday evening, troopers were sent to the 30000 block of Ayers lane for a report of a shooting. Troopers say that when they got there, they discovered that the house had been shot several times, with the homeowner taking a shot to the chest. They say the homeowner was sent to the hospital, and the injuries were not life-threatening.
DSP says they have not determined the motive or circumstances of the shooting.
According to DSP, their Troop 4 Criminal Investigations unit is still investigating the case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective C. Simpson by calling (302) 752-3855. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.