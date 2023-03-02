WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Hundreds of thousands of dollars is being awarded to Wicomico County tourism efforts.
Governor Wes Moore today announced that $1.6 million total was given to nine tourism projects. The funding comes through various state and federal programs.
“Maryland’s tourism industry – which has shown its strength and determination in recovering from the pandemic – will greatly benefit from additional relief funding,” said Governor Moore. “From Allegany to St. Mary’s to Wicomico counties, this assistance will help upgrade several of our tourism venues, provide workforce training, and boost advertising with the goal of continuing to draw visitors to Maryland.”
A total of $250,000 will go towards Wicomico County, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development. According to Governor Moore's office, the money will be used in a multi-year advertising campaign to target leisure travelers. The initiative is a partnership between the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development Agency. The intent is to work to bring back the nearly 350 tourism workers that lost jobs during the pandemic.
The funding is part of the $9.6 million Maryland received from the EDA program early last year. The projects are being awarded on a rolling basis; following are the projects that have received funding so far:
Awardee
Description
Amount
Historic Sotterley
Purchase two people movers to allow for accessible travel for all visitors.
$75,000
St. Mary's Water Taxi
Purchase of a new water taxi to bring visitors to St. Clement's Island State Park that is reliable and accessible from pier to boat.
$219,000
Carroll County Farm Museum
Purchase a mobile stage for the Carroll County Farm Museum to increase the viability of the venue to community and not-for-profit groups.
$107,650
Town of Leonardtown
Free trolley to reduce emissions and make it easier for people to park further from the city center.
$67,280
Frostburg State Outdoor Recreation Economy Workforce Grant Application
Workforce development program including training/certification and internship initiatives to train a workforce to serve the needs of the outdoor recreation economy.
$200,000
HCTI Frederick Community College
The purchase of equipment, supplies and materials to equip a much-needed training kitchen to support culinary and hospitality training for the tourism industry.
$250,000
Wicomico County, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development
A multi-year advertising campaign to target leisure travelers. The initiative is a partnership between the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development Agency. The intent is to work to bring back the nearly 350 tourism workers that lost jobs during the pandemic.
$250,000
Maryland Sports & Education Campus at Hargett Farm
The planning and feasibility report/study that detail the next steps to bring a sports and recreation complex to an economically disadvantaged and diverse community.
$80,000
Slack Farms Foundation
The agricultural-based content is based around farm skills such as vegetable gardening, trail making, plant and tree identification, horticultural design and farm safety practices to encourage stewardship and conservation.
$181,954
The department says it has received nearly 30 applications for this program and anticipates making additional funding announcements in the near future.