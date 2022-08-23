Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout In Sussex County

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- A monkeypox vaccine clinic held today at CAMP Rehoboth in Rehoboth Beach was one of the first clinics held in Sussex County.
There was a vaccine clinic hosted by Beebe Healthcare held last week, and two more will be held by appointment on Friday and Saturday. You can make your appointment for your shot on Beebe Healthcare's website.
The monkeypox vaccine is still in its early stages of distribution throughout the state of Delaware. The guidelines for who is eligible for the vaccine have recently changed. Before you needed to have HIV or be on HIV prep. Now, vaccine access has expanded to men who have sex with other men and have multiple sexual partners, commercial sex workers and people who work at organizations that have sexual activity and more.
People who got their shot today, like Bruce Clayton of Lewes, Delaware, says that getting the vaccine was an easy choice.