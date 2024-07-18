DOVER, Del. - The Monster Mile Speedway is offering a unique opportunity to donate to a children's charity.
The event on Saturday July 20 is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers the possibility to drive your own car around the Monster Mile. A 5 lap trip around the track is set at $75 per car.
"There’s no better way to appreciate what NASCAR’s top competitors face at Dover each year than to drive on the Monster Mile," said Gary Camp, SCC-Dover’s executive director and Dover Motor Speedway’s vice president for marketing and communications. "We are excited to host families and car enthusiasts for this exclusive opportunity to drive on Dover’s high-banked, one-mile concrete oval."
In addition to the driving opportunities, there will be a chance to sit shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car as it turns five laps around the Monster Mile. Also, take a photograph to remember with your car in front of the famous 46-foot tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Photos will be available to download on the SCC-Dover website following the event. Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument.
These funds will go towards the Speedway Children Charities (SCC). On September 14 is the next SCC event.