SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury says a private contractor will be closed to the flow of traffic starting Monday, April 29 at Monticello Avenue for paving.
Through traffic will be closed between Hanover Street and Smith Street. Residents will be able to access their homes, but once Monticello Avenue paving is completed, South Boulevard will be under a lane closure with two-way traffic flowing with flaggers for one day, says the town.
Questions or clarification of the project, can be directed to Jon Wilson with the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.